How much does the "Tom Brady effect" really come into play when someone is deciding the team they want to sign with. Many would argue that the quarterback's presence on a team makes a significant impact on free agents who are searching for their next landing spot, but the GOAT himself disagrees.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to play with Brady, Antonio Brown (before things went south) followed TB12 from the New England Patriots to Tampa Bay and now Julio Jones is joining the Buccaneers.

The almost 45-year-old said he believes players sign with the Bucs because of the team, not because of him.

"Naturally, I'm an older player, and I've been very fortunate to know a lot of guys," Brady said. "Guys choose this team because of the team, not because of me. We have a great organization, great teammates, and I think people are excited to come join a great group of people, a great group of men."

Speaking in the "we not me" mentality he has preached since his days with the Patriots, Brady said, "It's never about one person. That isn't ever what this sport is about. It's the ultimate team sport. I love playing with players that are professional, players that want to work hard, and players that put the team first."

Brady having seven Super Bowl championships, five Super Bowl MVPs, three NFL MVPs and priceless knowledge of the game definitely does not hurt the case for any player wanting to join a team Brady leads, but he still believes it is not about him.

Some players have said they actively sought out playing for a team with Brady and others, like Gronkowski, have said they will only play with him as their QB.