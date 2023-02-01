NFL legend Tom Brady made significant headlines on Wednesday after announcing his retirement after 23 seasons. And while most people are talking about his countless achievements on the field with the Patriots and Buccaneers, one of his ex-teammate's wives decided to show a much softer side of the famously fierce competitor.

In an Instagram post, Ashley Bragg Ryan, wife of Buccaneers safety Logan Ryan, shared that Brady and his kids frequently volunteered at a Tampa animal shelter during football season.

"I guess I'll chime in with my Tom Brady story.. but it's not the one about 7 Super Bowls or being down 28-3 or his last pass as a Patriot. We all know those," read Bragg Ryan's post."It's the one about the dad who volunteered at the animal shelter with his kids throughout an entire football season. The one where he bonded with his kids over naming puppies and bottle feeding kittens. The one where he silently showed up every other week to make a difference for his family and his community. The one where 2 dads just got to be dads and beamed with pride every time their kids said "Please can we just stay a little bit longer?!" The one where two little girls built a friendship around their love of tiny baby kittens and did their part in making the world a better place for animals."

Bragg Ryan shared a photo of the parents and kids smiling big while holding the animals. That particular photo, she said, was taken in August. She added that they didn't take too many more, at least not to share publicly because the volunteering was never about getting recognition.

"It was about Tom taking the very thing his little girl loves the most and turning it into an opportunity to spend time together," read the post. "It was about Tom reaching out to his friend, asking how to get involved, helping his community by giving something far more meaningful than money.. his time.

There is also a video that shows Brady in the middle of a cage surrounded by puppies. The legendary quarterback is not looking at the camera, as his full attention is on his furry friends.

"Greatest QB of all time, no doubt," Bragg Ryan wrote. "But I'm humbled most by the person you are off the field, TB! Congrats!"