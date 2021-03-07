The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their first Super Bowl in nearly two decades in February, and they did it in large part because they successfully lured future Hall of Famer Tom Brady from New England. Now, they're working to keep the 43-year-old quarterback around for at least several more seasons. Weeks after Bucs general manager Jason Licht hinted the team could sign Brady to a new contract, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports the two sides have begun working toward just that.

Brady, who signed a two-year deal worth up to $53.375 million with Tampa Bay last offseason, is currently "exploring options to extend his deal," per La Canfora. An extension wouldn't just keep Brady tied to the Bucs beyond 2021 -- his age-44 season -- it would more importantly enable the team to reallocate resources in 2021 free agency.

Brady's "objective is to do what he can to help retain great players and build (the) foundation for more success," La Canfora reports. "Brady is fixated on more Lombardis and knows (the) Bucs (are) in a bind" with their impending free agents. That includes starting wide receiver Chris Godwin, star pass rusher Shaquil Barrett and veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, all of whom are set to hit the open market later this month. Both Godwin and Barrett have been speculated as candidates to receive the Bucs' franchise tag, but it could take a lucrative extension to keep both Super Bowl starters in town.

Brady, of course, is well known for consistently taking under-market deals during his 20-year run in New England. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is currently set to count $28.375 million against the 2021 salary cap, the sixth-largest figure among active QBs.

Licht didn't appear fazed by the chance of Brady playing deep into his 40s when discussing the QB's contract in February.

"It's a possibility," he said of an extension. "He certainly didn't look like he slowed down any this year. So, that's a possibility. We'll have to see how that goes. ... It appears that he really had a good time this year, winning the Super Bowl. (He) likes our organization, likes our coaches, likes our head coach and ownership. And we certainly love him. Usually when you have those things going for each other, it's a match made in happen. So we'd like to keep this going."