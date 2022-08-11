Going into Thursday, Tom Brady had already missed two practices over the past week for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and now he's going to be adding one more to that total.

The 45-year-old didn't practice with the Buccaneers on Thursday and according to coach Todd Bowles, he won't be back with the team anytime soon. During his post-practice press conference, Bowles announced that Brady will be out until after the Buccaneers' second preseason game, which will be played Aug. 20 against the Titans. Bowles said that this was decided before training camp to allow Brady to address a personal matter.

Assuming Brady returns to the team the day after the game (Aug. 21), that means he will have missed 10 days of action.

Tom Brady TB • QB • 12 CMP% 67.5 YDs 5316 TD 43 INT 12 YD/Att 7.39 View Profile

Although Brady will be out for 10 days, that doesn't mean he'll miss 10 days of practice. The Buccaneers have a preseason game against the Dolphins scheduled for Saturday and the team had already planned to keep him on the bench for that, so he won't be missing anything there.

The Buccaneers don't have a practice scheduled the day before the game (Friday) or the day after the game (Sunday), so Brady won't miss his next practice until Monday (Aug. 15).

Thursday's practice marked the third time in eight days that Brady hasn't been on the field with the team. Brady didn't practice on his birthday (Aug. 3) because the team gave him the day off, which was scheduled. Two days later, Brady was excused from practice. He then returned to the field for four practices (Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday) before missing Thursday's session.

One interesting note about Brady's absences is that he still hasn't met with the media since being named in the NFL's investigative report into the Dolphins. Back on Aug. 2, the NFL punished the Dolphins for tampering with Brady by docking the team two draft picks (one first-rounder and one third-rounder).

That's not to say Brady is skipping practices to avoid the media; it's just to say that it will be interesting to hear his side of the story on the Dolphins' stuff, and based on his continued absence from practice, it looks like we'll have to wait a little bit longer before we hear it.