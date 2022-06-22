Tony Siragusa, a star NFL defensive tackle throughout the 1990s and an important member of the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl XXXV-winning team, died Wednesday at the age of 55. News of Siragusa's death was confirmed in a statement by the Ravens.

An undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh, Siragusa was able to make the Indianapolis Colts' roster and became an outstanding nose tackle, playing seven seasons and helping his team reach the AFC Championship Game in 1995. Siragusa then joined the Baltimore Ravens in 1997, where he played for the rest of his career. Siragusa's crowning achievement came in 2000, when he starred on a historically dominant Ravens defense that led the team all the way to victory in Super Bowl XXXV.

Much of the commiseration that followed the news of Siragusa's passing came from his former Ravens teammates, most notably Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis and Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti.

Other former Ravens to share their sympathies included running back Jamal Lewis, fellow defensive linemen Sam Adams and Anthony Weaver, head coach Brian Billick, defensive coordinator Marvin Lewis, and team owners Steve and Renee Bisciotti.

Figures from the Indianapolis Colts also reacted to Siragusa's death, including team owner Jim Irsay and daughter Kalen Jackson.

The death of Siragusa compounded what had already been a day of mourning for the Ravens franchise. Earlier Wednesday, it had been announced that outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died suddenly at the age of 26.

Reactions also came in from Pitt Football and Jimmy's Famous Seafood in Baltimore.

Siragusa is survived by Kathy Siragusa, his wife of 27 years, and their three children.