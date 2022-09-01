The Dolphins spent big to surround quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with more talent this offseason. New coach Mike McDaniel has put special focus on trying to unlock the former first-round draft pick's "bravado." And now, going into 2022, the QB's teammates have rallied around him as well. Miami announced Thursday that Tagovailoa will serve as one of the team's seven elected captains this season, with McDaniel telling reporters that the young QB was the "resounding" winner in terms of votes received.

This marks the first time in Tagovailoa's three NFL seasons that he'll serve as a team captain. The designation comes one year after the QB was notably missing from the Dolphins' lineup of captains, despite then-coach Brian Flores repeatedly supporting Tagovailoa as the face of the franchise. ProFootballTalk has suggested Tagovailoa actually rejected an opportunity to be a captain in 2021, knowing the team was pursuing then-Texans QB Deshaun Watson via trade, but that has not been confirmed.

McDaniel has singled out Tagovailoa as a growing leader going into 2022, telling "The Dan Le Batard Show" this summer that he's sought to rebuild the QB's confidence after a mercurial first two NFL seasons.

The Dolphins' other 2022 captains are star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who's set to serve as Tagovailoa's top target after arriving via trade from the Chiefs; offensive tackle Terron Armstead; defensive tackle Christian Wilkins; linebacker Elandon Roberts; cornerback Xavien Howard; and safety Jevon Holland.