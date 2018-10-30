Ty Montgomery traded to Ravens two days after going rogue on return, costing Packers possible win

The Packers were probably not pleased with Ty Montgomery going rogue with a kickoff return that ended the game against the Rams, something they made very clear on Tuesday when they sent the wideout/running back hybrid packing less than an hour before the 2018 NFL trade deadline.

Montgomery, as first reported by Josina Anderson of ESPN, was traded from the Packers to the Ravens for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick.

In other words, Montgomery was probably getting cut if someone hadn't been willing to deal for him. You can't get much lower in terms of compensation than a seventh-round pick two years out.

After the Rams kicked a field goal to take a two-point lead against the Packers on Sunday in a critical NFC matchup, Montgomery decided to take the ball out of the end zone on a return. He promptly fumbled the ball, the Rams recovered and after Todd Gurley picked up a first down on the next possession, the Packers were doomed.

It had looked like Green Bay was going to get a shot at having Aaron Rodgers march down the field to put the Packers in game-winning field goal range, but Montgomery, who had been seen upset on the sideline prior to the incident, botched the play and cost the Packers a look at a road win over the undefeated Rams.

Montgomery may have been upset prior to the fumble about his reduced snaps, noting after the game that he was frustrated by his role.

Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones are now the only running backs on the Packers roster, with Montgomery, who originally came into the league as a wide receiver before converting to running back, getting traded.

For the Ravens, this gives them another option along with Alex Collins and Javorius Allen in the backfield, with one in Montgomery who is a pretty good pass catcher.