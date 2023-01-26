Health providers at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center received a key to the city for their care of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin earlier this month. On Thursday, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval presented the key to the city to the health care team's workers across many different avenues that aided in the care of Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.

"The immediate impact is the awareness to the community of the care we give, our teams are best in the country as everyone was able to witness over the course of the last month," University of Cincinnati Health chief operating officer Robert Wiehe said.

In addition, Cincinnati Children's Hospital received $10,000 worth of toy donations from Fisher-Price and Mattel on Wednesday. Both Fisher-Price and Mattel have partnerships with the Bills organization.

Within the gift, there was a card that read: "Thank you for taking such great care of Damar."

According to WCPO-ABC, Cincinnati Children's Hospital stated that the Child Life team would distribute the toys to children that were being cared for at the medical center.

Once Hamlin awoke from a medically-induced coma, Hamlin expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the care that he received at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He also tweeted that proceeds from the sales of his "Did We Win?" T-shirts will be donated to the University of Cincinnati Trauma Center.

Upon waking up, Hamlin, who was concerned about the Bills' game against the Bengals, uttered the phrase, "Did we win?"