Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Friday that quarterback Kirk Cousins had tested positive for COVID-19. According to O'Connell, Cousins is experiencing minimal symptoms.

Cousins will not play in the team's preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, scheduled for Sunday. He is eligible to return to the facility as early as Tuesday, after the five-day isolation period ends.

The NFL did away with its COVID-19 protocols this season, with no more requirements of masking, testing, or contact tracing. Teams are still expected to adhere to local COVID-19 requirements, and personnel can be tested if they report symptoms, as Cousins apparently did on Thursday. He was then sent home and received the positive diagnosis.

Cousins also was placed on the COVID-19 last offseason as a close contact, and upon returning to the facility after his isolation period, said he was "at peace" with his decision to remain unvaccinated -- much to the chagrin of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. He also missed the team's Week 17 game against the division rival Packers after testing positive for COVID-19 himself. It is unknown whether Cousins has updated his vaccination status in the last year.

It has not yet been decided whether Sean Mannion or Kellen Mond will make the start against the Raiders in Cousins' absence. O'Connell said no matter which of them gets those reps, the two will split the playing time fairly equally, according to ESPN.