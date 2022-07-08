Training camps across the NFL are still a few weeks away from opening up, but when they do return it appears as if they'll come with some normalcy. Teams are expecting to begin camp later this month with no COVID-19 protocols in effect, according to The Washington Post. Barring any last-minute changes in the current landscape, this will be the first time since the pandemic began that the NFL will go into training camp without COVID protocols (masks, contact tracing, etc.) in place.

This report comes after the NFL and NFLPA reached an agreement back in March to suspend all COVID-19 testing and protocols. The memo sent out to all 32 teams noted the overall trend of the pandemic as the reason they were dissolving the protocols but did leave the door open to reenact some of them in the event that the situation takes a turn.

"Should there be a reason to reimpose aspects of the protocols or to take other measures, we will work closely with clubs, the NFLPA and our respective experts, and local, state and federal public health officials to continue to safeguard the health of the NFL community," the memo stated.

The fact that teams are reportedly working under the assumption that there will be no protocols in camp suggests that the NFL and NFLPA will keep this suspension going. That means mandates such as masks will no longer be required by the NFL, but teams are expected to adhere to any that remain in effect from their local and state governments.

Still, training camps in 2022 should look more like they did in 2019 rather than in 2020 and 2021.