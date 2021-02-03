On Wednesday, Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team held a press conference to introduce new general manager Martin Mayhew and new executive vice president of football/player personnel Marty Hurney. Naturally, the quarterback position was one of the topics they addressed, as Washington has been rumored to be one of the teams attempting to get in on what is expected to be a wild quarterback carousel.

Both Mayhew and Hurney were complimentary of Washington quarterback Alex Smith -- especially considering his incredible comeback story. But that doesn't mean that the franchise won't look to upgrade at the position. Mayhew said that Washington will look at the quarterback situation "very thoroughly," according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, while Mayhew said that Washington wants to be "smart and aggressive" in finding a new quarterback.

"Is it going to be this year or is it going to be next year? Whenever it is we'll get the right guy," Mayhew said, via Finlay.

Deshaun Watson is the prize many teams are after, despite the fact that the Houston Texans have shown no interest in trading away their star quarterback. Even if the Texans do finally cave to Watson's demands, it will take what could be a record-setting return to acquire his services. Based on Mayhew's most recent comments, it doesn't sound like Washington would be too interested in sending multiple first-round picks along with legitimate starters for a star quarterback.

"We've got to make sure we find the right one," said Rivera, via Finlay. "Is it imperative to find right now? Not necessarily, but we'd like to."

Washington was one of the teams that was reportedly interested in acquiring former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford before the Los Angeles Rams came along with an offer they couldn't refuse. Rivera was even asked about his former quarterback Cam Newton, who is set to become a free agent. He replied saying "nothing is off the table," and that Washington will continue to explore all their options, according to Finlay.

Finding a new starting quarterback this offseason appears to be near the top of Washington's to-do list, but they don't want to be too aggressive in making a move.