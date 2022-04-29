With the 2022 NFL Draft making its way to Las Vegas, the city's local flair and iconic entertainment industry is very much a part of the event's character. That was true on Day One of the draft, and it's true again on Day Two -- with one of Las Vegas' most notable performers showing off a high-flying act.

To open the second round of the NFL Draft, just before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on the clock at No. 33 overall, Las Vegas illusionist Criss Angel performed an escape from a straight jacket as he dangled upside down from the top of the draft stage. Spinning and gyrating in midair, Angel was able to free himself to reveal a Las Vegas Raiders shirt, making for a spectacular sight before things were handed over to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Angel's escape wasn't his first trick of the weekend, and it may not even have been his best. During a Thursday television appearance, he correctly predicted the order of the first three picks of the Draft: Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1, Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson to the Detroit Lions at No. 2 and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to the Houston Texans at No. 3.