Ever since the two were paired together earlier this year, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Kenny Golladay have worked tirelessly together on building their chemistry and becoming the next great QB-WR duo for Big Blue. Throughout the offseason, the two have done extensive work learning just what they are capable of together -- including how they stack up against one of the newest and most innovative machines in racing.

Prior to this weekend's Formula E New York City E-PRIX, driver Nick Cassidy brought his Envision Virgin Racing machine to the Meadowlands at MetLife Stadium, where he and his car were pitted against Jones and Golladay in an episode of the NFL's Game Recognize Game which was tweaked to Game Recognize Machine for this installment. Jones and Golladay were both put to the test against Cassidy's car through a variety of athletic challenges, which included Jones having to heave a pass right into the back of the car.

After just missing the basket on his first try, Jones laid a true Danny Dime on his second go, completing the pass and taking the drone following the car with it.

Next, it was Golladay's turn. A Pro Bowler and the NFL's leader in receiving touchdowns in 2019, Golladay proved far more nimble than the Formula E machine while rounding the cones of an agility course, but was just off of the time of the car -- which posted a time of 4.05 seconds -- during a 40-yard dash.

"Nick helped me out there tracking the ball, but it was good. A good time," Jones said.

While Jones and Golladay continue their offseason prep, Nick Cassidy will be looking to build on his first podium finish of the 2021 Formula E season, which he scored with a third place run in the series' last race at the Puebla ePrix in Mexico. The New Zealand driver will take to the streets of Brooklyn along with the rest of the Formula E field in this weekend's double header, which airs this weekend on CBS and CBS Sports Network.