WATCH: LeGarrette Blount does his best Beast Mode, rumbles for 68 yards
Blount broke three tackles and threw two mean stiff-arms on his romp through the Chargers defense
LeGarrette Blount led the NFL in rushing touchdowns last season with 18, and he also ran for over 1,000 yards for the first time since his rookie year. The 2017 season had not been quite as kind to Blount through three weeks, as he had just 113 yards on 26 carries.
Blount is having himself a heck of an afternoon against the Chargers on Sunday, though, with 13 carries for 112 yards as of this writing. He collected 68 of those yards on one play, ripping off one of the best runs you'll see all season and doing his best Beast Mode impression by throwing defenders off him all the way down the field.
That was poor Desmond King (a rookie out of Iowa) that Blount made into his personal rag doll on this run, tossing him off with a stiff-arm not once but twice on his romp down to the goal line. King just got no chance to tackle Blount the way he went about it.
We should also shout out Blount's elusiveness, as he avoided a hard-charging Tre Boston early in that run in order to break himself free into the secondary. That's not normally something we see out of Blount, who is more of a straight downhill runner.
