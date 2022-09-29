Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa went from competing for the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback position in 2020 to jamming out with ukuleles. The former teammates showed there is no bad blood between them ahead of the Dolphins' Thursday night matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The fun little moment was part of Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football coverage. Fitzpatrick announced his retirement this summer and is now trying his hand at broadcasting. If this interview is a preview of what fans can expect, his new career in the media will likely succeed-- unless his music career takes off first.

Even Tagovailoa, who is still playing with the Dolphins, said that he wanted to see more of these types of interviews. He couldn't stop giggling during the 40-second song.

"Tu-Tu-Tua, you're so much fun. I love to you watch you, you don't run," Fitzpatrick sang. "You throw the ball so very far, farther than my car."

This was probably a good way for Tagovailoa to loosen up ahead of the competition. He hit his head during a fall last Sunday when his team faced the Buffalo Bills. In Tuesday's media availability, he said he was doing OK and did not have a concussion. He is still dealing with back and ankle injuries, but the quarterback is expected to play against Cincinnati.

The Dolphins currently sit at the top of the AFC with a 3-0 record. Meanwhile, the Bengals enter the game with a 1-2 record after back-to-back losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys.

The game is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will be available on Amazon Prime.