The Ravens-Jaguars game in Jacksonville was supposed to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, but that didn't happen due to inclement weather in the area.

The two teams got a full warmup in, but after they went back to the locker room, there was lightning spotted within 10 miles of TIAA Bank Stadium, which meant forced the NFL to delay the game until 1:25 p.m. ET.

Although things looked ominous in Jacksonville for awhile, which you can see below, the clouds eventually cleared up and the skies are expected to be sunny when the two teams finally kick off.

The Ravens (7-3), who currently are the first place team in the AFC North, are favored by just three points over the 3-7 Jaguars.