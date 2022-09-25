Three AFC playoff teams from last season remain in search of their first victory in 2022, and two will meet during the Week 3 NFL schedule. The two-time reigning AFC South champion Tennessee Titans will host the Las Vegas Raiders, which could make for plenty of tough NFL picks. Tennessee, which posted double-digit win totals each of the last two years, was edged 21-20 at home by the New York Giants in its opener before being crushed 41-7 at Buffalo in Week 2. Las Vegas began with a 24-19 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers and squandered a 20-point lead in the second half before falling 29-23 in overtime to Arizona last Sunday. The Raiders are two-point favorites in the latest Week 3 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Other Week 3 NFL spreads include Buffalo as a 4.5-point favorite against Miami and Arizona as a 3.5-point home underdog versus the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Which Week 3 NFL lines should you target with your Week 3 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 3 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Top Week 3 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Cincinnati Bengals (-6) to win and cover against the New York Jets on Sunday. Cincinnati is the other 2021 AFC playoff team yet to record a victory this season, losing its first two games on field goals as time expired. The reigning conference champion is due to break out offensively, as Joe Burrow has thrown only three touchdown passes over the two contests after recording at least three on six occasions last year, including the Bengals' 34-31 loss at New York in Week 8.

Cincinnati has covered in five of its last six road games, while the Jets are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven contests at home. Burrow has been sacked at least six times in his first two outings this season, but New York has had difficulty getting to the quarterback, recording only three sacks thus far. The model expects Burrow to receive better protection and has the Bengals covering the spread in almost 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 3 NFL parlays

