Week 9 NFL injuries: Stefon Diggs, Mike Evans, Julian Edelman among receivers to miss practice

Several key receivers are dealing with injuries that caused them to miss practice to start the week, including Stefon Diggs, Mike Evans, Julian Edelman and a pair of Jets pass-catchers.

Evans appeared to suffer a lower-body injury late in Sunday's loss to the Bengals, in which he racked up 179 yards and a touchdown on six catches. He was then listed on Wednesday as dealing with a knee issue. If he can't go in Week 9, Chris Godwin would figure to play a much bigger role in the passing attack than usual.

Diggs finished his team's loss on "Sunday Night Football" with 119 yards and a touchdown on 10 catches, but there was no indication he was dealing with a serious injury after the game. However, he sat out Wednesday with what the team is calling a rib injury. If the issue keeps him out in Week 9, Laquon Treadwell would be in line for a start as his replacement.

Edelman was one of five Patriots players listed as missing practice due to injury, with the receiver dealing with an illness as well as an ankle injury. Edelman had his best game of the season against the Bills on Monday, catching nine passes for 104 yards and adding another 13 yards on two carries. If he can't go, the team could lean more heavily on Philip Dorsett, who managed 165 yards and two TDs on 16 receptions over the first four weeks of the season while Edelman served his suspension.

We'll break down the injuries you need to know about for Thursday below before digging in to each team playing on Sunday's initial injury report for Week 9. Check back with us throughout the day as we react to all the injury news around the NFL.

Raiders at 49ers (-2.5)

Raiders: OT T.J. Clemmings (knee) OUT; G Kelechi Osemele (knee), CB Daryl Worley (shoulder), CB Gareon Conley (foot) QUESTIONABLE



OT T.J. Clemmings (knee) OUT; G Kelechi Osemele (knee), CB Daryl Worley (shoulder), CB Gareon Conley (foot) QUESTIONABLE 49ers: LB Reuben Foster (hamstring), S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder), S Antone Exum (concussion) OUT; QB C.J. Beathard (wrist), RB Matt Breida (ankle), RB Raheem Mostert (ankle), WR Pierre Garcon (shoulder, knee), C Weston Richburg (knee), CB Richard Sherman (calf, heel) QUESTIONABLE



Osemele has played just four games this season, but it appears he may make it back for this matchup after limited practices on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both injured corners for the Raiders were also limited on Tuesday and Wednesday, and with Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie retiring earlier this week, that could leave the team extremely shorthanded at the position if either player can't go in this matchup. Clemmings is expected to miss the rest of the season.

The Beathard injury could force the 49ers to start UDFA Nick Mullens at quarterback on primetime, a situation which doesn't figure to end well for the favorites. Kyle Shanahan indicated earlier in the week that it would be a challenge for Beathard to play in this game. That's not the only problematic injury for the 49ers, who could be down to Alfred Morris at running back while also playing shorthanded at safety, linebacker and potentially corner.

Wednesday's injury reports

Lions at Vikings (-4.5)

The Lions opened the week with everyone at practice, though six players were limited. That list includes running back Theo Riddick, who has missed the last few games with an ankle injury, as well as defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder), tackle Taylor Decker (back) and guard T.J. Lang (hip). Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs missed practice on Wednesday due to a rib injury suffered in the Sunday night loss to the Saints, while linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) also remained a DNP. Running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring), tackle Riley Reiff (foot), defensive tackle Linval Joseph (ankle, knee), corner Xavier Rhodes (foot) and safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) were all limited to begin the week.

Chiefs (-8) at Browns

Linebackers Anthony Hitchens (rib) and Frank Zombo (hamstring) join the trio of center Mitch Morse (concussion), linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and safety Eric Berry (heel) to be missing from Chiefs practice to begin the week. Receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a groin injury in Week 8, but he managed a full practice on Wednesday, as did running back Kareem Hunt (knee). The Browns continued to have four absences at practice due to injury, with receiver Rashard Higgins (knee), center J.C. Tretter (ankle), linebacker Joe Schobert (hamstring) and safety Damarious Randall (groin) sidelined. Tight end David Njoku (knee) was one of three players limited.

Steelers at Ravens (-3)

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger typically gets Wednesdays off anyway, but this week he's also listed as dealing with a finger injury, the result of a fractured index finger on his left hand that he suffered midway through Week 8's win. Linebacker Bud Dupree also missed practice due to illness, while right tackle Marcus Gilbert practiced in full. Eight Ravens missed practice due to injury, most notably tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) among three offensive linemen and linebacker C.J. Mosley (thigh). Running back Alex Collins was also limited by a foot injury.

Buccaneers at Panthers (-6)

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans sat out the first practice of the week with a knee injury after leaving the game late on Sunday, and rookie running back Ronald Jones (hamstring) was also held out, as was defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (ribs, foot). Defensive linemen Gerald McCoy (calf) and Vinny Curry (ankle) were limited to start the week after missing last week's game. Only one Panthers player missed practice Wednesday due to injury, with receiver Torrey Smith sitting out due to a knee issue. Cam Newton (shoulder) and Greg Olsen (foot) were both limited to start the week.

Jets at Dolphins (-3)

Seven Jets players sat to start the week due to injuries, including receivers Robby Anderson (ankle) and Quincy Enunwa (ankle) as well as top cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quad). Four were limited, with offensive linemen Spencer Long (knee, finger) and Kelvin Beachum (knee, ankle) among them. Receiver Kenny Stills (groin) was one of just two Dolphins who didn't practice on Wednesday, and the other was not Ryan Tannehill (shoulder), who managed a limited session. Corner Xavien Howard (ankle) was also limited.

Falcons at Redskins (-1.5)

Kicker Matt Bryant (hamstring) and corner Robert Alford (ankle) were the only two players to miss Falcons practice on Wednesday, while center Alex Mack (back) and receiver Mohamed Sanu (hip) were among the four players who were limited. Seven Washington players missed practice with injury, including running backs Adrian Peterson (shoulder) and Chris Thompson (rib), receivers Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Paul Richardson (shoulder, knee), and tackle Trent Williams (thumb, shoulder). Tight end Jordan Reed (neck) was among five players listed as limited.

Bears (-10) at Bills

Receiver Allen Robinson (groin) and linebacker Khalil Mack (ankle) remain sidelined to begin the week of practice, as is guard Kyle Long, who is expected to miss multiple games with a foot injury. Receiver Taylor Gabriel (knee) was one of three Bears players limited on Wednesday. Five Bills were listed as DNP due to injury, including two quarterbacks. That leaves Nathan Peterman as the starter for this matchup. Defensive end Trent Murphy (knee) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (concussion) also sat out Wednesday.

Texans at Broncos (-1)

The Texans begin the week with 14 players on the injury report, but only linebacker Zach Cunningham (knee) missed practice entirely. Nine players were listed as limited, including receivers DeAndre Hopkins (foot) and Keke Coutee (hamstring). Quarterback Deshaun Watson (chest) was a full participant. For the Broncos, rookies Royce Freeman (ankle) and DaeSean Hamilton (knee) joined linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee), corner Bradley Roby (ankle) and safety Darian Stewart (neck) as DNPs, while linebacker Von Miller (knee) was one of three who were limited for Denver.

Chargers at Seahawks (-2)

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (hamstring) managed to return to practice Wednesday in a limited fashion, though defensive end Joey Bosa (foot) remains one of three DNPs coming out of the team's bye week.

Rams at Saints (-1.5)

Analysis to come.

Packers at Patriots (-6)

Linebacker Nick Perry (ankle) was one of two Packers players who didn't practice at all to begin the week, while seven players were limited on Wednesday. That latter list includes quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee), tight end Jimmy Graham (knee) and receivers Randall Cobb (hamstring), Geronimo Allison (hamstring) and Equanimeous St. Brown (knee). The Patriots were without five players, including receiver Julian Edelman (ankle, illness) and guard Shaq Mason (calf).