Zach Ertz has already etched himself as one of the greatest tight ends in Philadelphia Eagles history, becoming one of the league's top tight ends and a vital part of the franchise's first Super Bowl title. If there's any Philadelphia athlete that bleeds green, it's Ertz, who didn't beat around the bush when asked about his contract situation. Ertz wants to be with the Eagles for the rest of his career: The franchise that drafted him and the only franchise he's ever played for.

"I made it clear the moment I got here as a rookie and when I signed my second contract, my goal is to be like Kobe Bryant and play for one organization my entire career," Ertz said on a conference call Friday. "I've made that known and I'll let my agent and Howie (Eagles general manager Howie Roseman) handle the rest. I know for sure I want to be here the rest of my career."

Ertz has two years remaining on a five year, $42.5 million deal he signed in 2016 and he is owed $24.953 million over the rest of the contract. In terms of 2020 salary, Ertz is the highest-paid tight end in football at $12,481,500, ahead of Travis Kelce and George Kittle. Both Kelce and Kittle are due for massive extensions in the coming years (Kittle is a free agent after this season and Kelce after the 2021 season), meaning Ertz will continue to be paid amongst the game's best tight ends.

Ertz's 2,903 receiving yards are third amongst tight ends over the last three seasons, behind Kelce and Kittle. His 278 receptions and 22 touchdown catches are only second at his position behind Kelce. Ertz caught the winning touchdown pass in Super Bowl LII and the crucial fourth-and-1 pass with just over five minutes remaining on the same drive to lead the Eagles to their first championship in 57 years.

No tight end has more catches after their first seven seasons than Ertz (525), who is currently on a Hall of Fame pace for his position. Ertz's 5,743 receiving yards are sixth all-time for a tight end after his first seven seasons while his 35 touchdowns are tied for 17th.

The Eagles have Dallas Goedert in the fold, but Ertz has become a franchise icon. Like Jason Peters for a decade-plus, Philadelphia is expected to make sure Ertz doesn't play for another franchise.