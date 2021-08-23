Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes died on Monday morning. He was 31. The cause of death has not been made public yet. According to ESPN's John Buccigross, Hayes is survived by his wife, Kristen, and two sons.

Hayes was selected in the second round with the 60th pick in the 2008 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Massachusetts native tallied 109 points (54 goals and 55 assists) in his NHL career, which included time with the Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers and New Jersey Devils. His best season came with the Panthers in 2014-15, when he scored 19 goals in 72 games.

Hayes last played hockey during the 2018-19 season for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, which are the AHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before reaching the NHL, Hayes was a standout at Boston College. In the 2009-10 season as a sophomore, he scored 13 goals, recorded 22 assists and helped the team win a national championship. That Boston College team won the Frozen Four Final against Wisconsin.

"Boston College Hockey is heartbroken over the passing of Jimmy Hayes," Boston College officials said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hayes family."

The NHL community also shared condolences for the Hayes family.

The former NHL winger is the brother of current Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes.