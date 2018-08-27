LOOK: St. Louis Blues reveal Heritage Jersey that they'll wear this season
The Blues are bringing back their 2017 Winter Classic uniform as a 'Heritage' jersey this season
The St. Louis Blues have unveiled a Heritage Jersey for next season, and they'll be revisiting their original uniforms from the the 1967-68 season. Fans might also recognize it as the uniform that the team wore during the 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Busch Stadium.
The team announced the news on Sunday and shared photos of the new uniform, which is St. Louis' first first crack at an alternate uniform since adidas took over as the league's official outfitter. The light blue "Heritage" sweater will feature the original Blue Note emblem along with gold and white stripes along the sleeves and waistline.
It's worth noting that the "Heritage" classification means that the uniform isn't technically an alternate uniform, meaning St. Louis could still also unveil a separate third jersey for this season. The "Heritage" uniforms can only be worn a maximum of six times per season and are eligible to be discarded after just one season. Meanwhile, an "alternate" uniform must be worn a dozen times and for at least three seasons.
The Blues join the Devils, Canucks, Blue Jackets and Ducks as teams that have announced plans for a third uniform this summer.
