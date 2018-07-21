Anaheim Ducks bring back Mighty Ducks logo for third jersey, with a modern twist

The Anaheim Ducks will revisit an iconic jersey next season, but they'll do it with a creative, modern twist.

On Saturday, the team unveiled their third jerseys for next season. Those alternates look quite similar to the team's iconic, original look from the early 1990s. They have the same striping and -- most importantly -- the original Mighty Ducks logo.

But, to honor the Ducks' 25th anniversary season, they also mix in some elements that pay tribute to the team's later jerseys and color schemes. The uniform uses all seven of the colors that the Ducks have utilized throughout their franchise history.

Here's more info, via the Ducks' press release.

Anchored in black, the third jersey features the original "Mighty Ducks" crest with eggplant and jade striping from the Ducks iconic look of its inaugural 1993-94 season. Linking the team's past and present, the jersey incorporates new into old with a touch of the Ducks current orange coloring represented in the crossed hockey sticks of the team's original mark. Anaheim's current jersey number and letter styling is used in the new third sweater, providing a cohesive look to the team's 2018-19 uniform kits, while the interior collar denotes the franchise's 25th silver season. The first of its kind to subtly incorporate each of the seven colors (Eggplant, Jade, Anaheim Ducks Orange, Anaheim Ducks Gold, Anaheim Ducks Silver, White and Black) the Ducks have worn throughout the club's 25-year tenure, the jersey also features silver as a primary accent color in both the triangle of the crest and yoke, paying tribute to the team's generational milestone.

The Mighty Ducks' original eggplant and teal uniform is one of the more classic and beloved hockey jerseys in history, and many fans have been clamoring for the team to bring it back since they ditched them in 2006. (It doesn't help that nearly every Ducks jersey since has been pretty terrible.)

Messing with the iconic look is a risky endeavor by the organization, but somehow they've pulled it off in decent fashion. Is it as good as the original? No, not even close, and it's frustrating that the Ducks have remained so stubborn and won't just bring back a jersey that is almost universally loved. But the fact that they were able to mix in elements of all their looks and color schemes throughout the 25-year history and come up with something that isn't completely repulsive ... well, that's a pretty impressive accomplishment.