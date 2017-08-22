Report: Anaheim Ducks not interested in Jaromir Jagr, but Calgary Flames could be

The Ducks look to be out of the running for Jaromir Jagr, but what about the Flames? USATSI

Days after Los Angeles Kings general manager Rob Blake ruled out at least one possible destination for NHL legend and 45-year-old free agent Jaromir Jagr, another team appears to be out of the mix for the former Florida Panthers forward.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports via NHL Network, according to FanRag Sports' Chris Nichols, that the Anaheim Ducks are not interested in Jagr. This comes despite rumors among several teams that "maybe Anaheim might be interested."

However, per Friedman, the Calgary Flames have "kind of looked at" the possibility of adding the longtime winger. Flames coach Glen Gulutzan coaches Jarg when both were with the Dallas Stars. Calgary has been deemed a potential landing spot for Jagr this summer, perhaps because of the ex-Panthers forward's success working alongside younger counterparts in Florida.

Jagr's extended stay on the free agent market has elicited at least one extravagant contract offer from a minor-league team, not to mention plenty of playful public frustration from the 46-point scorer in regards to his NHL value at age 45.

If nothing else, Jagr still appears prepared to wait the entire situation out. He joked in recent weeks that he might resort to playing for his own Czech team to start the 2017-18 season, and that's exactly what Friedman says the ageless wonder might do.