It wasn't that long ago that the name Fanatics was only associated with top-of-the-line sports apparel and memorabilia. All of that changed in 2023 when Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holding Inc., launched Fanatics Sportsbook in five states. Fanatics Sportsbook first launched in Massachusetts. Maryland, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky before expanding to Colorado, Connecticut, Virginia and West Virginia. There are already plans in place for Fanatics Sportsbook to launch in more states in 2024, making it one of the most popular USA sports betting sites around.

Fanatics Sportsbook is putting itself ahead of the pack thanks to its Fanatics loyalty program. With users able to receive up to 5% back in FanCash on every bet, they are able to then convert that into Bonus Bets or use it to buy team gear at Fanatics.com. Fanatics Sportsbook also offers generous odds boosts and unique "bet and get" promos for new eligible customers who are 21+ in available states.

Best Fanatics Sportsbook deposit bonus

Right now, you can bet $10-plus per day for five days and get $200 in FanCash at Fanatics Sportsbook*. You can convert your FanCash to bonus bets or use it on Fanatics.com for the latest and hottest sports apparel.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook App



The Fanatics Sportsbook app is available in five states with a robust feature set, daily odds boosts and a large menu of bet types and sports:

Platforms iOS and Android apps States Available Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Ohio and Tennessee

App Features FanCash Rewards, bettable search, Discover page, cash outs, easy sign up, secure deposit, Withdrawal Tracker and more Bet Types Offered Same Game Parlays (SGPs), Odds Boosts, Trending Bets, Parlays, Live In-Game Betting, Player and Team Props, Futures, Moneylines, Over-Unders, Spreads and more Sports Offered NFL, NBA, NCAA football, NCAA basketball, MLB, NHL, PGA, Soccer, Tennis, UFC, Boxing, Motorsports and more

What is FanCash?

FanCash is "The Currency of Sport" that is exclusively available as a reward to Fanatics Sportsbook bettors. It is earned when Fanatics Sportsbook bettors place a qualifying cash bet on Fanatics Sportsbook.

Earning FanCash

The amount of FanCash you can earn will depend on the type of bet you place:

Type of Bet Percentage of FanCash Earned Straight Bet Up to 1% of the amount bet Parlay Bet Up to 3% of the amount bet Same Game Parlay Up to 5% of the amount bet



Redeeming FanCash

FanCash can be redeemed in the following ways:

Bonus Bets: Use your FanCash for bonus bets on Fanatics Sportsbook's mobile app. If you win your bonus bet(s), you will receive the winnings (but not the initial stake) as a deposit in your sportsbook account. Merchandise: FanCash can be used for eligible team merchandise on Fanatics.com (and other eligible sites). You must be logged into your FanCash account and you must redeem the entire amount.

Where is Fanatics Sportsbook Available?

The Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app launched its beta app in Ohio and Tennessee on May 1, 2023 and then in Maryland one month later. It has since gone live in all three of those states, along with Massachusetts and Kentucky, making it one of the major players in the sports betting world. It also became the first operator inside an NFL stadium when it launched at FedEx Field in Maryland at the end of January.

Fanatics Betting and Gaming closed on the operating businesses of PointsBet USA in eight states in August, giving them a path to continued state expansion across the country within the next few years.

Kentucky

Kentucky is one of the newest states to legalize retail and online sportsbooks, launching both in September 2023. The Bluegrass State has quickly become a hotspot for wagering on both professional and college sports, especially when it comes to the local and always-competitive Kentucky Wildcats basketball team. Kentucky has authorized sports betting at racetracks and for online operators that agreements with a racetrack, which is perfect for when the most popular race in the Triple Crown takes place every spring.

Maryland

The Old Line State launched retail sports betting in December 2021 and added online sports betting in November 2022. Maryland was also one of the first states to launch Fanatics Sportsbook in August 2023, giving sports fans early access to the newest sportsbook in the country. Sports fans in Maryland have plenty of teams to wager on such as the MLB's Baltimore Orioles, the Big Ten's Maryland Terrapins and the NFL's Baltimore Ravens.

Massachusetts

The Bay State only just legalized sports betting last year, launching multiple sportsbooks in 2023. It was also the eighth sportsbook to legally launch Fanatics Sportsbook when the new venture went live in August 2023. Massachusetts has a strong sports fan base thanks to its long list of successful professional sports teams: the Boston Celtics of the NBA, the Boston Bruinsof the NHL, the New England Patriots of the NFL and the Boston Red Sox of Major League Baseball. The state is also home to MLS franchise the New England Revolution, giving resident sports fans yet another team to wager on at Fanatics.

Ohio

The Buckeye State is still relatively new to the sports betting scene since it just launched its first legal sportsbooks in January 2023. It has quickly become a hub for sports betting, however, and has retail locations at multiple sports venues. Fanatics Sportsbook now has retail locations at Progressive Field in Cleveland and Nationwide Arena in Columbus, giving fans of MLB's Cleveland Guardians and the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets easy access to playing along with their teams. Ohio is also home to the MLB's Reds, the NBA's Cavaliers, the NFL's Bengals and Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes Big Ten football team.

Tennessee

The Volunteer State actually got a leg up on welcoming Fanatics Sportsbook, launching the beta version of its mobile app on May 1, 2023 before fully launching just a few months later. Despite being prohibited from betting on in-state collegiate sporting events, Tennessee sports fans have many opportunities to wager on local teams. Tennessee is home to the Tennessee Titans of the NFL, the Memphis Grizzlies of the NBA, the Nashville Predators of the NHL and Nashville SC of the MLS.

