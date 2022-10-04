October is a very busy time in the sports world, and legal online sportsbooks are fielding more traffic than ever. With football season underway, postseason baseball about to start and both basketball and hockey seasons starting soon, there are multiple opportunities to bet on sports. If legal mobile sports betting is new in your state, you may want to learn some commonly-used sports betting terms before you get started. Below we have put together a quick, helpful sports betting guide to get you started. Caesars is one of the most trusted names in entertainment and gaming, and a new Caesars Sportsbook promo code can get you into the action right now.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can register, deposit, and get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with the code GAMEFULLC. If your bet doesn't hit, don't worry. Caesars will give you a single free bet credit you can use within 14 days. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 11/1/2022).

One of the advantages of betting with Caesars Sportsbook is that you can earn even more with Caesars Rewards. It's one of the most generous casino loyalty clubs on the market and extends well past just getting free bets and online rewards. Caesars Rewards members get exclusive member rates at over 50 destinations, with the ability to pile up even more points for playing, dining, staying, shopping and more.

All told, there are plenty of ways to take advantage of your sports book deposit offer.

Sports book betting guide, glossary, terms

Before you play, make sure you know the common betting terms you'll see. There are dozens of ways to bet on sports, and this handy sports betting guide can help you figure out what some of the most popular sports betting terminology means.

Against the spread: Spread betting is king when it comes to football. If Kansas City is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Las Vegas, that side must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. Vegas can cover that spread by winning outright or losing by 7 or fewer points.

Money line: Baseball is king right now, and betting on the money line gets you closer to the action. If Los Angeles is a -200 favorite, a $200 bet can return $100 if they win. If San Francisco is a +200 underdog, a $100 bet could return $200.

Over-under: Basketball season is approaching, and this is the best way to wager on it. If a sportsbook sets the over/under for a game between Golden State and Los Angeles at 200, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 200.

Outright: Perhaps the easiest bet you can place, an outright bet requires you to wager on who you think will win an entire sporting event. This method is especially popular when betting on golf tournaments, car races and title fights.

Parlay: This high-risk, high-reward betting style involves having two or more teams in one wager. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could win $1,100 if all four sides win. But if only three sides win, the bet is a loser.

Teaser: This is a kind of parlay bet where you can adjust the point spread. If your two favorite football teams are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover. Both the risk and reward are lower.

Prop bet: This popular betting style involves wagering on individual performances and can be used across all the major sports. Popular prop bets include how many hits a baseball player will get or how many touchdown passes a football quarterback will throw.

Futures: Looking ahead to the next football season? Place a futures bet, which is when you wager on a sporting event or season well in the future. The pro football schedule has been released for next season, so football futures are about to be very popular. Now is the perfect time to check out when rival teams will be in town to take on your favorite football team and place your football futures bet.

Push: Occasionally, neither team will be able to cover the spread, which results in a "tie" or push. If Dallas closes as a three-point favorite against Philadelphia and then wins the game 27-24, neither team covers the spread and all bets are returned.

Handle: The handle is the total amount of money taken in by a sports book for a particular event and it includes every type of wager.

Live betting: Sportsbooks will adjust certain outcomes as a game progresses, so you can bet along with your favorite teams. Live betting is especially fun during baseball games, when you can wager between innings and win before the next one starts.

"Off the board": This means that bets on a particular event or outcome have been suspended or canceled altogether. It's typically something that happens in due to major injury news or a last-minute roster change.

How to get the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

Available Caesars Sportsbooks include:

Caesars Sportsbook AZ

Caesars Sportsbook CO

Caesars Sportsbook IA

Caesars Sportsbook IN

Caesars Sportsbook LA

Caesars Sportsbook MI

Caesars Sportsbook NJ

Caesars Sportsbook NY

Caesars Sportsbook TN

Caesars Sportsbook VA

Caesars Sportsbook WV

*Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,250. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 11/1/22. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. 21 + only. Sports betting available only in AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, NY, TN, VA, and WV. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Ohio and Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? PA & NJ: Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visit 800gambler.org. IN: Call 1-800-9WITHIT (1-800-994-8448). IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF or visit 800gambler.org. WV: Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. MI: Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. CO: Call or text 1-800-522-4700 or chat available at www.ncpgambling.org/chat. NV: When the Fun Stops call 1-800-522-4700 or visit NevadaCouncil.org. Washington, DC: For programs to prevent, treat, or monitor problem gambling call or text 1-800-522-4700. VA: Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. TN: Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789.NY: Call 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

PLEASE PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Scan here to talk with someone now about your gambling. Or call the free, confidential problem gambling HOPEline: 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply. OASAS.ny.gov/problem-gambling