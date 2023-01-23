November 2022 was a record-setting month for Illinois sports betting, as customers made sports bets totaling more than $1.03 billion. The total slightly eclipsed October's previous record-high by more than $5,500. Illinois was the third biggest state for sports betting nationally in November, trailing only New York ($1.6B) and New Jersey ($1.1B). More impressively, due to the presence of football in the fall and soccer's largest world tournament, the Prairie State's handle totals are up 82% from August's $565 million. It wouldn't be a surprise if November's figure was broken sometime in 2023 since Illinois customers continue to be Illinois mobile sports betting diehards. It's the ideal time to be a first-time customer at Caesars Sportsbook IL because they are offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars, 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits with the promo code GAMEFULLC. It's an amazing offer that you should take advantage of before this weekend's games. Download Caesars Sportsbook's online sports betting app now to use this Illinois sportsbook deposit offer.

Caesars Sportsbook IL is now offering a first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Illinois*, you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get a first bet up to $1,250 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 12/31/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC. Sign up now.

Illinois sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager. Here are just a few:

Same Game Parlay (SGP): Bettors can choose to combine game lines, over/unders, game and player props from the same game with this specific bet. It's a good way to predict multiple facets of a game's outcome with more generous odds for parlaying them together.

Standard Odds: When making a bet, the house odds on a spread or over/under total are generally -110, meaning for every $11 wagered, the player would receive $10 profit ($21 total) for a win. It's rare to see the odds deviate too far (more than +/- 20 cents to the dollar) in either direction on either of these bet types.

Alternate Lines: Caesars offers a sliding scale for football and basketball alternate lines. For football, bettors can adjust the bar to choose the exact spread / total they're looking for (within a reasonable range), all in half-point lines (to prevent ties). In basketball, fewer options are given but several are available per spread / total. The line will adjust from the usual -110 depending on the positive or negative variance from the standard spread / total.

Profit Boost: These are ways for bettors to select enhancements to the value of their own bets for certain wagers. An example would be on parlays with odds of +400 or greater, customers can receive an extra 25% in winnings by selecting the profit boost coupon. Profit Boosts are offered more frequently for Same Game Parlays (SGPs) and long shot markets such as first touchdown scorer or futures bets.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

*IL only. 21+. New users with eligible promo code only. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,250. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).