Here are some of the ways you can bet on sports like football and basketball at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

Against the spread: The best way to wager on football is to place a spread bet. If Detroit is the 7.5-point underdog against Dallas, that side must win outright or lose by 7 or fewer points to cover the spread. Dallas can cover by scoring 8 or more points as the 7.5-point favorite.

Prop bet: This is a wager placed on an outcome other than the final score of the game, and often focuses on a single player's performance. Popular player props include how many touchdown passes a quarterback will throw or how many rushing yards a running back will log in a game.

Parlay: This popular style involves two or more sides in one wager, and all sides must win for the bet to be good. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could return $1,100 if all four sides win. But if only three sides win, the bet is a loser.

*MI only. 21+. New users only. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117.