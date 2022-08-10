The long wait is almost over, as legal Ohio sports betting is set to launch in January 2023. State legislatures have done their due diligence ironing out all the details so Ohio mobile sports betting can launch without a hitch. That means in just a couple of months, the latest Ohio sports book promo code and Ohio sports book deposit bonus are going to be huge hits in the Buckeye State. Ohioans love their sports teams, so there is a strong chance sports betting in Ohio will do very well.

It may be daunting for new sports gamblers, so SportsLine is here to help you better understand sports betting. Below are some terms used in sports betting and what they mean from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Ohio when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are several common sports betting terms:

Live betting: Sportsbooks update certain odds as a game unfolds, so no matter what sport you are betting on you can play along with your favorite team. If the score in a basketball game is tied up late in the fourth quarter, you could place a live bet on whether the game will go into overtime.

Over-under: Basketball is big in Ohio, so you know over-under bets will be all the rage when online sportsbooks are legalized. If the over-under for a game between Cleveland and Golden State is set at 210, you would wager whether you think the final total of both teams' scores will be over or under that number.

Outright bet: This user-friendly bet requires you to pick a winner for an entire sporting event. Outright bets are popular when wagering on individual sports like golf, which will be back in season when Ohio online sportsbooks are legalized.

Where to find the best Ohio sports betting advice

