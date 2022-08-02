Just four states have more Big 4 sports teams than Pennsylvania, which also boasts some of the most passionate college sports fans in the nation. From Philadelphia to Happy Valley to Pittsburgh, those in the Keystone State have already jumped into Pennsylvania sports betting in a huge way. Since legalizing sports betting in May 2019, the state has already surpassed $1 billion in lifetime PA sports betting revenue. Now with pro baseball heading to its postseason, and football just around the corner, Pennsylvanians will only add to that total with the busiest time of the sports calendar approaching. They'll also seek out the latest Pennsylvania sports book promo code.

If you are a first-time bettor at Pennsylvania online sportsbooks, learning all the best betting terms can be a little overwhelming. Here is a helpful guide to get you started so you can wager like a pro.

How to bet on sports in Pennsylvania

Here are several ways you can bet on sports in Pennsylvania from our friends at SportsLine:

Money line: Money line betting is often used in low-scoring sports like soccer and baseball, as well as head-to-head sports such as MMA and tennis. You simply bet on the winner of the sporting event, whether it's the favorite or the underdog. In a sport like soccer in which ties are possible, then betting on a draw is also an option. Money line bets are one of the most simplistic betting options since you don't have to account for the spread.

Spread: Spread betting takes into account the margin of victory and isn't fixated solely on just the result. These types of bets are often used in higher-scoring sports such as football and basketball. For example, if Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite on the hardwood, or PHI (-6.5), then it would need to win by more than 6.5 points in order to cover the spread.

Parlay: Parlay bets are high-risk, high-reward wagers that combine several picks into a single bet. Instead of simply picking one team to win a game, if you're feeling confident about three teams winning their respective contests, then you could enter a three-team parlay. All three teams would then have to win in order for you to win your parlay.

Where to find the best Pennsylvania sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Pennsylvania or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine.com, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long Fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing and auto racing. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and Fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer.