Champions League: Liverpool catches Barcelona sleeping with trick corner kick that results into game-winning goal

Divock Origi capped off one of the biggest upsets in Champion League history on Tuesday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold went to take a corner kick and appeared to move away from the flag to Xherdan Shaqiri take it. He quickly ran back over toward the ball and hit as all of the Barcelona defense seemed to be caught sleeping. The ball found Origi's feet with no one around him and he one-timed the ball into the far corner.

Origi's finish gave Liverpool a 4-0 win at home, which helped his side punch a ticket into the Champions League final by a 4-3 aggregate score. It was the second goal of the game for Origi.

Both he and Georginio Wijnaldum had braces in the match. Neither player had scored in the team's first 11 games of the tournament.

Barcelona wasn't even looking 🤭 pic.twitter.com/MJO2WaNLXB — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 7, 2019

For Barcelona, it was the second consecutive season that it blew a three-goal lead in Champions League. Last year, it defeated Roma 4-1 in the first leg, before losing 3-0 on the road and being eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both did not play in the second leg against Barcelona and have until June 1 to get healthy.

Liverpool will face the winner of Ajax vs. Tottenham in the final. You can stream the June 1 final in Madrid, Spain on fuboTV (Try for free).