Christian Eriksen of Denmark suddenly collapsed during the first half of Saturday's 2020 UEFA European Championship opener against Finland. UEFA suspended the match toward the end of the first half due to a "medical emergency" and later announced that he was transported from the field and to the Rigshospitalet hospital in Copenhagen, Denmark where he has been "stabilized" and deemed "awake" by the Danish federation. A crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and UEFA match officials and further information is expected at 1:45 p.m. ET.

With the score 0-0 between the Scandinavian pair heading toward halftime, the 29-year-old appeared to fall to the ground as a throw in was directed toward him.

Eriksen remained on the ground as medical staff tended to him with chest compressions and eventually performed CPR while the Inter Milan star's international teammates were visibly distraught as he received treatment at a Parken Stadium shocked into silence. Players from Denmark had to form a protective ring around their teammate before he was carried away by a stretcher, shielded by medical staff holding up sheets and escorted by his Danish teammates. His partner Sabrina Kvist Jensen made it to the field and was consoled by goalkeeper Kaspar Schmeichel, defender Simon Kjaer and others from the squad.

Getty Images

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta told Sky Italia after a direct contact with Denmark medical staff that there's "cause for optimism," according to CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrice Muamba, who collapsed during a Bolton Wanderers match in 2012 after suffering a cardiac arrest, was deemed "effectively dead" for 78 minutes before being revived. Muamba recovered but was unable to resume his professional career and the now 33-year-old was swift to reacted to the react to the distressing scenes from Copenhagen in hope that Eriksen will recover.

CBS Sports will continue to update this breaking news story.