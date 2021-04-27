Christian Pulisic continued his fantastic form with what could be the biggest goal of his career on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. The Chelsea winger got the deserved start at Real Madrid in their first leg and delivered with a good run, some serious composure and a nifty finish past Thibaut Courtois to make it 1-0 in a match that finished 1-1.

It was the first goal Real Madrid have conceded in over 400 minutes, with Pulisic also making history in the process. Take a look:

That is a lovely run, he settled the ball well and how about the poise to dribble past the human version of Stretch Armstrong in Courtois? Pulisic delivered again, and what a spot to do it in with an away goal that could end up being so crucial come the end of the second leg.

In the process, Pulisic became the first U.S. international to score in the UCL semifinals (Tyler Adams' heroic goal last season came in the quarterfinals). In addition, he's now all-time leading American scorer in UCL history with five goals, surpassing DaMarcus Beasley in the process. He's also the first American player to net multiple goals in the knockout stage over the course of his career.

Chelsea host relegation-threatened Fulham over the weekend before they welcome Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge for the second leg of the semifinals on May 5 on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. The final on May 29 in Istanbul, Turkey, will air on Paramount+ and CBS.