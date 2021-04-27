Chelsea and Real Madrid played to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday in their UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg in a match where chances were to be found in the first 45 minutes but scarce in the second. Christian Pulisic and Karim Benzema grabbed the goals with all left to play for in next Wednesday's second leg.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Real Madrid ratings

Name Minutes How did they do? Rating (GK) Thibaut Courtois 90 The Belgian made an absolutely fantastic save on Timo Werner in the opening minutes. Was out done by Pulisic on the goal but really didn't have to worry about much the rest of the way. Handled crosses masterfully. 7 (DEF) Nacho 90 Poor on the goal by failing to stay with Pulisic, deciding to sit in goal and let Courtois try and clean it up. It didn't work, and it was costly. You have to force pressure on him. 5 (DEF) Raphael Varane 90 Similar to Nacho, I don't understand why he did what he did on Pulisic's goal. Go after him and let Courtois use his wingspan in goal to maybe make a save. Struggled in the air as well. Off night. 5 (DEF) Eder Militao 90 Absolutely fantastic. Got an assist with a wise ball in the box to Benzema and was quick to go after loose balls and clear out danger. Did very well to stay with Timo Werner when he checked to the ball. A rock. 9 (MID) Dani Carvajal 76 Did not get all that far forward with Chelsea looking to go down the left through Mount. Was off balance a bit due to Chelsea's speed. Was average. 5 (MID) Marcelo 76 Not very good defensively, was overly aggressive and didn't play smart. But, his high ball into the box led to the goal, so that counts for something. 6 (MID) Casemiro 90 Had his issues with Mason Mount, looking uncomfortable at times. Didn't deal with the pressure and was far from his consistent self. Was better as the game went on though. 6 (MID) Toni Kroos 90 Very quiet early. Lost his footing a bit on the wet pitch and rarely delivered a strong ball forward. Ended up completing over 92 percent of his passes and created a couple chances. 6 (MID) Luka Modric 90 Chelsea's midfield gave him issues and very little room to work with. He was a non-factor in the final third and didn't deal with the small space he had. 5 (FWD) Vinicius Jr. 65 Didn't do much. In fact, his highlight was schooling Jorginho on the flank. Came off just after an hour for Eden Hazard. Will hope for better in the second leg. 5 (FWD) Karim Benzema 88 ⚽ 29' Almost scored midway through the first half with a lovely strike that hit the post and then scored a golazo from close that he took masterfully. This is the best season of his career, and he kept his team in it. 8 Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating Eden Hazard Vinicius (66') Came off the bench for 24 minutes of action for a display which perfectly encapsulated his time at the club -- boring and uneventful. He touched the ball 12 times and did nothing. 4 Alvaro Ordiozola Marcelo (77') Another strong showing off the bench. Recorded a couple tackles, won the majority of his duels and looked sharp. Deserves more minutes. 7 Marco Asensio Carvajal (77') Played 13 minutes and touched the ball eight times. did as much as Hazard. 5 Rodrygo Benzema (89') Late sub to waste time. N/A Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating Zinedine Zidane 4 Went with a defensive lineup aiming to not concede at all, so he'll be bothered. Really not that bad of a result in the end though, as he'll be confident of scoring at Stamford Bridge. Some players may have lost their spots with this performance, but he'll feel confident with where his team is. 5

Chelsea player ratings