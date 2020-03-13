Coronavirus: Three Leicester City players in isolation as Premier League suspends play

Three players from Premier League club Leicester City are in self-isolation after showing symptoms of coronavirus, manager Brendan Rogers told reporters Thursday. The players were not identified, but are being kept away from teammates as a precaution.

"We've had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs (of coronavirus)," Rogers said. "We've followed procedures and (as a precaution) they have been kept away from the squad."

The Premier League's 30th matchday has been suspended after Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the virus. The league initially planned to play games this weekend "as normal" before Arteta's diagnosis was announced. Premier League officials held an emergency meeting Friday morning that resulted in the suspension of play.

The Premier League joined La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 in suspending play. The German Bundesliga is scheduled to have matches this weekend without fans before the DFL proposes on Monday that the league be suspended starting on Tuesday.

Leicester City is currently in third place in the Premier League table.