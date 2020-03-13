Coronavirus: Premier League suspends season after Arsenal's Arteta and Chelsea's Odoi test positive for virus

All professional soccer games in England have been postponed, including the Premier League, which has suspended play for the remainder of the month amid the coronavirus outbreak. The announcement by the Premier League, FA, EFL and WSL comes hours after Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta and a Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive COVID-19.

Here's more from the announcement:

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: "Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19. "In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority."

The Premier League had initially announced its intentions of continuing play with fans in the stadium this weekend before Arteta and Odoi's diagnosis, which then prompted an emergency shareholders meeting on Friday to discuss the future of the league.

The Premier League is one of the last major sports leagues to make strict changes to its scheduling amid the growing coronavirus pandemic. La Liga suspended the next two matchdays while Italy's Serie A won't return till April 3 at the earliest. Major League Soccer has suspended play indefinitely.

The Premier League is still determined to finish out the season as most teams still have nine games remaining on the schedule and Liverpool is just two points away from snapping a 30-year championship drought. Its intention is to resume play on April 4.