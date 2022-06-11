This will be one of the most awaited matches of the UEFA Nations League. Roberto Mancini's Italy will once again face England, almost a year after the UEFA Euro 2020 final that saw the Azzurri win after the penalties at Wembley denying Gareth Southgate's team a trophy on home soil. England now have the opportunity to find some modicum of revenge eleven months later at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton in a match that will be played behind closed doors in front of an audience of only three thousand children, a consequence imposed by UEFA, due to incidents that occurred before the Euro 2020 final.

Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, June 11 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Molineux Stadium -- Wolverhampton, UK

TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Get access now)

Odds: ENG -108; Draw +230; ITA +320 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Italy: After beating Hungary and to take the lead in the Nations League the group stage, Italy will play with Gianluigi Donnarumma as goalkeeper and will have Di Lorenzo, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi and Dimarco in the defense. Locatelli will play alongside Tonali and Pessina in the midfield, while Scamacca is expected to start with Raspadori and Pellegrini behind him.

England: Gareth Southgate should play with a 4-4-3 and with Pickford as starter goalkeeper. Stones, Guehi, Trippier and Reece James will lead the defense, with Ward-Prowse, Rice and Bellingham in the midfield. Harry Kane will also start the match, with Bowen and Grealish likely to play alongside him.

Prediction

Italy's expected lineup tells us that Roberto Mancini wants to make some changes and to see some new faces that have never played together before. Might be too risky. PICK: England 2, Italy 1