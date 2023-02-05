Serie A returns to action this Sunday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

AC Milan @ Inter Milan

Current Records: AC Milan 11-5-4; Inter Milan 13-1-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Inter Milan are 6-2 against AC Milan since October of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success shortly. Inter Milan will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Despite trouble winning, Inter Milan have kept their last six contests to within a goal, so AC Milan should be prepared for a fight.

Inter Milan weren't the first on the board on Saturday, but they got there more often. Things were close when Inter Milan and Cremonese clashed, but Inter Milan ultimately edged out the opposition 2-1. The score was all tied up 1-1 after the first half, but Inter Milan scored a goal in the second which made all the difference.

Meanwhile, a win for AC Milan just wasn't in the cards on Sunday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. AC Milan's bruising 5-2 loss to Sassuolo might stick with them for a while. If the result catches you off guard, it should: AC Milan were far and away the favorite.

Inter Milan were close but no cigar back in September of 2022 and fell 3-2 to AC Milan. Can Inter Milan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Inter Milan are a solid favorite against AC Milan, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -103 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

