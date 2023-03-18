Serie A is back in action Sunday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Napoli @ Torino

Current Records: Napoli 22-2-2; Torino 10-7-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Napoli have enjoyed a two-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against Torino at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Napoli's game on Saturday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 2-0 victory over Atalanta.

Torino fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They walked away with a 2-0 win over Lecce on Sunday.

Their wins bumped Napoli to 22-2-2 and Torino to 10-7-9. Neither team let their opponent score the last time they played, so this one could come down to who manages to score.

Odds

Napoli are a solid favorite against Torino, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -132 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven soccer expert.