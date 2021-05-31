Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku has been voted Serie A's player of the year after the Belgium international helped the Nerazzurri to their 19th Italian title and first since 2009-10.

Lukaku, 28, scored 30 goals across Serie A, the UEFA Champions League and the Coppa Italia with 11 more assists as Antonio Conte's men ended Juventus' stranglehold on the domestic scene.

Conte has since left and is expected to be replaced by former SS Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Lukaku will be central to the new tactician's plans.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea attacker took to social media and was quick to thank Conte and his teammates for their role in him landing the best overall gong.

Lukaku will now move on to international duty with Belgium at this summer's Euros with Inter's squad likely to look very different when he returns with significant changes expected due to the Italian champions' poor financial state.