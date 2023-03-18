untitled-design-2023-03-18t155349-216.png
Inter and Juventus face each others at the San Siro this Sunday. Second place Inter are hoping to strengthen their top-four status, while seventh-placed Juventus are looking to sneak into a European place after their 15-point deduction. The Bianconeri were victorious in the reverse fixture in November, winning thanks to the goals scored by Adrien Rabiot and Nicolo Fagioli. Here's what you need to know: 

How to watch and odds

  • Date: Sunday, Mar. 19 | Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
  • Location: San Siro -- Milan
  • TV and live stream: Paramount+
  • Odds: Inter +103; Draw +225; Juventus +280 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
What to know

  • Inter edge Juventus out in the goalscoring department. The Nerazzurri have netted 47 times, while the Bianconeri have scored 44. Inter's superior goalscoring record may be a result of taking more shots (424 to 368) and creating more chances (318 to 277).
  • Inter have won just two of their last five Serie A fixtures. Victories over Lecce and Udinese were stopped by defeats to Bologna and Spezia, as well as a draw with Sampdoria. Juventus have won four of their last five Serie A fixtures. Their only defeat in this run came against Roma, while they swept Forentina, Spezia and Torino aside before beating Sampdoria last time out.

Players to watch

Inter: Lautaro Martinez plays up front for the Nerazzurri. The 25-year-old is his team's top scorer in Serie A, with 14 goals - nine coming from open play. His 98 shots and 39 on target are also team-leading totals.

Juventus: Dusan Vlahovic plays as a center forward for Juventus. The 23-year-old has recorded eight goals in 1,377 Serie A minutes so far this season - more than any teammate. He has also taken 52 shots, hitting the target with 17 - both team-high totals.

Prediction 

Inter need to react after a bad defeat away against Spezia last weekend before they drew at Porto in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Juventus are in a good form and also won the second leg of the Europa League's Round of 16 against Freiburg. Pick: Inter 2, Juventus 1. 