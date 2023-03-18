Inter and Juventus face each others at the San Siro this Sunday. Second place Inter are hoping to strengthen their top-four status, while seventh-placed Juventus are looking to sneak into a European place after their 15-point deduction. The Bianconeri were victorious in the reverse fixture in November, winning thanks to the goals scored by Adrien Rabiot and Nicolo Fagioli. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, Mar. 19 | Time : 3:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Mar. 19 | : 3:45 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan

: San Siro -- Milan TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter +103; Draw +225; Juventus +280 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

What to know

Inter edge Juventus out in the goalscoring department. The Nerazzurri have netted 47 times, while the Bianconeri have scored 44. Inter's superior goalscoring record may be a result of taking more shots (424 to 368) and creating more chances (318 to 277).

Inter have won just two of their last five Serie A fixtures. Victories over Lecce and Udinese were stopped by defeats to Bologna and Spezia, as well as a draw with Sampdoria. Juventus have won four of their last five Serie A fixtures. Their only defeat in this run came against Roma, while they swept Forentina, Spezia and Torino aside before beating Sampdoria last time out.

Players to watch

Inter: Lautaro Martinez plays up front for the Nerazzurri. The 25-year-old is his team's top scorer in Serie A, with 14 goals - nine coming from open play. His 98 shots and 39 on target are also team-leading totals.

Juventus: Dusan Vlahovic plays as a center forward for Juventus. The 23-year-old has recorded eight goals in 1,377 Serie A minutes so far this season - more than any teammate. He has also taken 52 shots, hitting the target with 17 - both team-high totals.

Prediction

Inter need to react after a bad defeat away against Spezia last weekend before they drew at Porto in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Juventus are in a good form and also won the second leg of the Europa League's Round of 16 against Freiburg. Pick: Inter 2, Juventus 1.