Real Madrid have signed Jude Bellingham, marking an early end to one of the most entertaining transfer stories of the summer of 2023. Borussia Dortmund, the former club of the English player, have announced the agreement between the two parties on Wednesday. Bellingham will sign a contract until 2029 with the Spanish side, while Real Madrid paid €103 million to sign him, plus 30% of the fixed amount added with potential add-ons.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Borussia Dortmund issued the following statement, confirming the news: 'Real Madrid will pay BVB fixed transfer compensation of €103.0 million. In addition it was also agreed the payment of variable transfer fees up to a maximum total amount of around 30% of the amount of the fixed transfer fee. The variable transfer fees are dependent on the achievement of certain sporting achievements by Real Madrid and/or sporting achievements or performance by the player at Real Madrid over the next six seasons".

Bellingham started his early career at Birmingham City, before joining Borussia Dortmund in 2020, where he played the following three seasons. In Germany he played 133 games and scored 24, becoming one of the best players available on the market.

Multiple European clubs tried to sign him this summer, including Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain but Real Madrid didn't lose the chance to sign Bellingham this summer and made him the club's second highest transfer of all time after Eden Hazard. Our own James Benge broke down why Bellingham was such an in demand star.