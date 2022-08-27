Saturday's match between Juventus and AS Roma marks the comeback of Paulo Dybala to Turin. Dybala left the Bianconeri this summer when his contract ended and joined Jose Mourinho's side. Roma is coming off a 1-0 home win against Cremonese thanks to a goal scored by Chris Smalling while Juventus is coming off a draw in Genoa against Sampdoria. Juventus won both meetings between these two teams last season, out-scoring Roma 5-3 over the two matches, and the Bianconeri memorably scored three goals in eight minutes to secure three points in a comeback win in its last meeting with Roma. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 27 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Juventus +140; Draw +215; AS Roma +215 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Juventus: Allegri still has to deal with some injuries with Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa) all still out, but this match will see the comeback of goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and the first match of new signing Arek Milik, who joined the Italian side on loan from Olympique Marseille until the end of the season, with an option to buy included in the deal. American international Weston McKennie has started both matches for Juventus. He's had 52 touches, completed 83% of his passes, created one chance and he's expected to start against AS Roma as well.

AS Roma: Mourinho had to face a bad week in terms of injuries. Gini Wijnaldum fractured his tibia last Sunday, and Nicolò Zaniolo is also out for three weeks after a shoulder injury he suffered against Cremonese last Monday. The Portuguese coach will replace him with former Manchester United Nemanja Matic in central midfield, with Lorenzo Pellegrini who will play alongside Dybala in the front-three with Tammy Abraham. Roma lead Serie A with 5.2 expected goals this season, however have scored just twice, tied for 8th in Serie A with five other teams.

Prediction

AS Roma showed some positive performances in the first two matches but this will be the first important match of the season for both clubs. Pick: Juventus 1, AS Roma 1.