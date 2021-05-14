Juventus host Inter Milan this weekend after they were recently deposed as Serie A kings and the home side need the points as they battle to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. The failed Super League breakaway involving both sides showed how poor the financial situation is for both and no UCL football would further hurt Juve economically. Can they close the gap on the top four here?

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, May. 15 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, May. 15 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Juventus Stadium -- Turin, Italy

Juventus Stadium -- Turin, Italy TV/Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Juve +115; Draw +260; Inter +220 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Juve:

With five wins from their last eight, Andrea Pirlo's men are hanging on in the race for European football after losing their title to Inter. With just two games to go, the Bianconeri cannot afford any slip ups against Inter or Bologna as they could finish as high as second or as low as sixth with SS Lazio five points adrift.

Inter:

With the title already sewn up, the main motivation here is the chance to push Juve out of the reckoning for next season's Champions League. Antonio Conte's men are unbeaten since early January in Serie A and although they will be missing some players in Turin, they will want to get as close to 100 points as possible.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Prediction

Juve to edge this one to keep their hopes alive. Pick: Juve 2-1 Inter.