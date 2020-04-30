Ligue 1 season called off after French PM Edouard Philippe bans all sporting events until September

The 2019-20 French soccer season is over due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ligue 1 saw its season officially called off on Thursday as Paris Saint-Germain was declared champion. This came after French prime minister Edouard Philippe announced on Tuesday that sporting events are banned until September. That timeline would also, in theory, delay the start of the 2020-21 season which typically begins in August.

"No sporting events before September, including the football season," Philippe said during his speech before the national assembly addressing plans to ease COVID-19 lockdown in France.

Ligue 1 is the first of the five major European soccer leagues to have its 2019-20 season canceled. Most teams had either nine or eight games remaining on the season. Paris Saint-Germain held a comfortable 12-point lead over Marseille atop the table.

It also brings more questions than answers, especially surrounding what happens with the Champions League. The competition is suspended and was looking to resume potentially in June or July, while there is also a chance of it being in August. With PSG in the quarterfinals, it's unclear how it would all work. Potentially PSG could play two away legs since France won't be hosting matches, or maybe they would be able to host a game in another country. It obviously all depends on a variety of factors, none more important than the situation with the virus at that time.