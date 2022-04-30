Mino Raiola, posisbly the most influential soccer agent in the game, died at the age of 54 on Saturday. He was the agent of many star players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paulo Pogba, Erling Haaland and Mario Balotelli among others. The news was confirmed by his family an official statement issued on his social media platforms on Saturday.

He started his career in Netherlands and then soon became one of the most iconic figures of soccer around the globe. He was considered one of the most divisive figures in the world of sports, but also reliably delivered massive transfers and contracts for his clients and was crucial to many of their career paths. He was central to many of modern soccer's biggest transfers including Paul Pogba's move to Manchester United and also Zlatan Ibrahimovic's to Barcelona and then to AC Milan just one year later in one of the most controversial deals in the recent history of European soccer.

Raiola died at the age of 54 after a long fight with illness, his family confirmed in their statement.

"In infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was. Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realized it. Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed. Mino's mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion."