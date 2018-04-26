President Donald Trump tweets about the U.S. World Cup bid and nations who would oppose it

President Donald Trump wants the World Cup to be played in the United States in 2026 as the country aims to win the bid with Mexico and Canada, and he took to Twitter on Thursday to say countries pretty much better help the U.S. if they want the assistance to go both ways.

Trump tweeted that it would be a "shame" if countries lobby against the U.S., asking aloud why the U.S. should support them if they aren't supporting the nation he leads. Take a look:

The U.S. has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup. It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don’t support us (including at the United Nations)? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2018

Now, it's not at all surprising that Trump would take to Twitter on this. It's a huge opportunity for the country, especially financially, to land that World Cup. The U.S. has officially bid for the tournament, and it is facing stiffer-than-expected competition from Morocco.

Trump essentially is saying here that if your a country that supports the states, support the bid.

Voting for the World Cup, by all FIFA member nations, will take place on June 13.