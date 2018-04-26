President Donald Trump tweets about the U.S. World Cup bid and nations who would oppose it

Trump really wants the World Cup to be played in North America

President Donald Trump wants the World Cup to be played in the United States in 2026 as the country aims to win the bid with Mexico and Canada, and he took to Twitter on Thursday to say countries pretty much better help the U.S. if they want the assistance to go both ways. 

Trump tweeted that it would be a "shame" if countries lobby against the U.S., asking aloud why the U.S. should support them if they aren't supporting the nation he leads. Take a look:

Now, it's not at all surprising that Trump would take to Twitter on this. It's a huge opportunity for the country, especially financially, to land that World Cup. The U.S. has officially bid for the tournament, and it is facing stiffer-than-expected competition from Morocco

Trump essentially is saying here that if your a country that supports the states, support the bid. 

Voting for the World Cup, by all FIFA member nations, will take place on June 13. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

