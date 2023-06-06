The 2022-23 Serie A season is over and it's now the moment of the year when the teams start to plan for the next season. Let's take a look back at the season that just ended and let's see the winners and losers of the 2022-23 season. In a bit of news that won't surprise you, Napoli are everywhere.

Best team: Napoli

Who else? Napoli dominated the 2022-23 Serie A season and won their third-ever club's Serie A title. It took 33 years to win the Scudetto, and it was the first one after the Diego Armando Maradona era. Napoli's win was totally unexpected, as the team coached by Luciano Spalletti went through a big revolution in the summer. Key players such as Kalidou Koulibaly, Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens all left the club in the summer. While the fans expected a transitory season with a new cycle starting, the owner of the club Aurelio De Laurentiis has always been confident with the new signings that also showed on the pitch to be crucial for this historical win. Defender Kim Min-Jae and winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, in particular, became the faces of this extraordinary run as well as the top scorer of the season Victor Osimhen, who led the league with 26 goals.

Most disappointing team: Sampdoria

The historical Serie A side were relegated this season and ended up in the last spot of the table. Sadly, that was an expected result after they went into a financial crisis and couldn't invest money in the past two transfer windows. Sampdoria tried it all and replaced the coach as well, with Dejan Stankovic replacing Marco Giampaolo eight games after the season started. It didn't work out and Sampdoria were relegated after winning only three games in total and scoring 19 points in 38 games. Former owner Massimo Ferrero sold the club at the end of May to Leeds' owner Andrea Radrizzani, who is now in charge of the Italian side and saved Sampdoria from bankruptcy.

Best coach: Maurizio Sarri

Lazio had a very positive season and ended up second in the table behind Napoli. Maurizio Sarri's second year in charge of the Biancocelesti was definitely a good one with Lazio ending up in the top four and set to play Champions League soccer again next year. Sarri's way of playing worked out better this season and showed that he's the right person in the right place. This summer some changes might happen, with key player Sergej Milinkovic-Savic who might leave with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2024.

Best player: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

The biggest surprise of the season. When Napoli signed "Kvara" last summer, only few could predict his incredible impact in the league. Kvaratskhelia quickly became a key player for Spalletti's team and scored 14 goals in 43 games played in all competitions and also assisted 17 times this campaign. Especially in the first part of the season, there were some games when he simply looked unstoppable and the defenders couldn't really do much to stop him. That's why Napoli fans call him "Kvaradona" now.

Best signing: Kim Min-Jae

Talking about signings, Korean defender Min-Jae was one of the best ones of the season. Napoli signed him in the summer of 2022 for around €20 million from Fenerbahce to replace key player Koulibaly, who left the Azzurri to join Chelsea. Soon it became clear that Min-Jae was the right player for Spalletti's team and he was one of the secrets of the success of Napoli. However, he might already leave this summer with multiple English clubs already tracking him, including Manchester United.

Worst signing: Charles De Ketelaere

It's never easy to judge a player coming from other leagues in his first season, but so far Charles De Ketelaere has been a disappointing signing for AC Milan. The Italian club spent more than €30 million to sign him and in his first season, he played 39 games and scored zero goals and also lost the starting role in the team. The hope of coach Stefano Pioli and the fans is that he will be back stronger next season and will follow the steps of other players such as Sandro Tonali or Ismael Bennacer, who struggled in their first season but then came out and became key figures in the team.

Best promoted side: Monza

As expected, AC Monza were the best promoted side. The team owned by former AC Milan and Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi played its first-ever Serie A season and didn't disappoint. In fact, the Italian side scored 52 points and ended up in 11th place, getting also close to the European spots. After a quite difficult start, the club surprisingly decided to promote from the Raffaele Palladino as the head coach from the U-23 squad and the former Genoa player immediately showed all his qualities and was one of the best coaches of the season in the league. Monza won against Juventus and Inter for example and played some real good soccer under the young coach, who was also rumored as a potential candidate for the Juventus job. One thing is for sure, we will hear more about Palladino in the upcoming years.

Special mention: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

This was also the last season of Serie A legends like Fabio Quagliarella and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who retired from soccer. The Swedish striker decided to retire after he became the oldest scorer in the history of the league, with his only goal of the season against Udinese. Ibrahimovic announced his unexpected decision after the last home game in front of the AC Milan fans in a very touching moment that will stay in the memories of the fans for a long time.