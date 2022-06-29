Angel City FC have acquired forward Sydney Leroux in a trade with Orlando Pride, the clubs announced on Wednesday. The trade comes after Angel City forward Christen Press sustained a season-ending ACL injury and Orlando Pride head coach Amanda Cromwell and first assistant coach Sam Greene were placed on administrative leave.

The league had imposed a brief freeze on player movement for Orlando in light of the ongoing investigation, but that has since been lifted. The Pride have now bought out the contract of defender Amy Turner and pulled off this trade where they will receive ACFC's natural first-round pick in 2024, $75,000 in allocation money, plus the potential for an additional $10,000 allocation money in 2022 and another $10,000 in 2023 if Leroux meets certain performance-based criteria.

"We are delighted to welcome Sydney Leroux to Angel City," said ACFC Sporting Director Eniola Aluko. "Sydney has valuable experience as an NWSL player that will be a great asset to the team. Sydney's goal-scoring ability, her tenacity, and her passion on the field will be exciting for our fans to watch. We are also delighted to add another mother of two beautiful children to our team and organization."

For Leroux, who scored the game-winner for Orlando against Angel City earlier this season, this move represents as a bit of a homecoming for the experienced striker. She played her collegiate soccer days in California with UCLA where she led the Bruins in scoring for three consecutive seasons (2008-2011). Leroux will be a natural fit for Angel City; she's a striker that encompasses ball-poaching ability and a relentless effort to win the ball both on offense and defense.

"I am so excited to be a part of Angel City and everything being built with this club," said Leroux. "The atmosphere I felt playing at the Banc [of California Stadium] on Mother's Day was unbelievable. It really feels like I'm coming home, between going to UCLA and living in LA. Angel City is truly putting women's soccer on the map in Los Angeles and it shows if you invest in women, great things will happen. I am excited to be a part of that."

The move comes ahead of Angel City's next match, on Friday July 1, against the Portland Thorns (10:30 p.m. ET | Paramount+). The club is currently in sixth place with 13 points after nine games played this season.

