Orlando Pride head coach Amanda Cromwell and first assistant coach Sam Greene have been placed on temporary administrative leave by the National Women's Soccer League and the club on Tuesday pending results of an investigation into alleged retaliation in violation of the NWSL Policy to Prevent and Eliminate Workplace Discrimination Harassment, and Bullying. The Pride have promoted assistant coach Seb Hines as the interim head coach.

The temporary leave was recommended by the NWSL and a joint investigation team formed by the league and the NWSL Players Association. The league has frozen any roster movement made by the club in an effort to prevent players from being traded or waived during the investigative process, according to The Athletic.

"Providing a respectful environment and adhering to all league policies are of the utmost priority for the Pride," the franchise said in a release. "The club is committed to fully cooperating with the joint investigative team through the conclusion of this process. As this is an ongoing investigation, the club will have no further comment at this time."

Cromwell was hired by the Pride in December of 2021 and has been the head coach of the club through NWSL Draft events, preseason, Challenge Cup and the opening weeks of the 2022 regular season. After 25 years coaching at the collegiate level, Cromwell finally made the leap to NWSL ranks with nearly a decade of success with UCLA (one national championship and four Pac-12 titles) where she also worked with Greene.

The joint investigation team between the league and the union has been ongoing since October 2021, after several reports revealed unsafe playing environments and misconduct suffered by players and former players from multiple head coaches in the league.

Based on the league policy, retaliation is prohibited:

"Filing a good faith report under (the) Policy; supporting or assisting, in good faith, someone else in pursuing a report or in an investigation; objecting to misconduct; or filing, testifying, assisting or participating in any manner in any investigation, proceeding or hearing conducted by a governmental enforcement agency."

Hines, who has been with the club since 2020, will be joined by goalkeeper coach Aline Villages Reis and assistant coach Michelle Akers on the coaching staff. Akers, a former USWNT World Cup champion and Hall of Famer, was brought on staff this year by Cromwell.

Cromwell and Greene are just the latest coaches to be placed on leave per recommendation by the joint investigation team, Houston Dash head coach James Clarkson was temporarily suspended in April pending results of the ongoing investigations.