What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Paris Saint-Germain are working to sign Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar in the current transfer window after he already signed for the upcoming summer as a free agent, America Weston McKennie is expected to undergo the medicals with Leeds United shorty, and Arsenal are still pushing to sign Moises Caicedo. Let's go to the latest:

McKennie to undergo medicals

McKennie flew to England Sunday where he will undergo the medicals with Leeds United in the coming hours. The American player will sign his deal with the English club after Leeds United agreed a deal with Juventus. Leeds will pay a €1.2 million loan fee, with a €33 million plus add-ons option to buy clause included in the deal. American coach Jesse Marsch is finally signing a player with notable Champions League experience to help the club to avoid relegation. McKennie will play alongside fellow Americans Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson.

Skriniar signed with PSG

Skriniar has already signed a pre-contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The current Inter Milan center back will not extend his agreement with the Italian side that is up in the summer of 2023 and will join the French side in June. However, PSG are trying to get him in January and are talking with the Nerazzurri to find an agreement. PSG offered around €10 million as per Sky Italy, but the Italian side are asking more than that to see him leave before the end of the transfer window. The next 48 hours will be crucial to understand what will happen to Skriniar, considering also that Inter Milan need to find a replacement first in case he leaves.

Arsenal pushing for Caicedo



Arsenal are discussing internally about a new proposal for a £70 million package with add-ons included to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton, per CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. However, the English club currently insist on their intention to not sell him in January, as coach Roberto De Zerbi said before the FA Cup victory against Liverpool on Sunday, "We hope he stays with us until the end of the season ... We will see the best solution for club, for him and for us. I would like him to finish the season with us, but we are ready to go forward without him."

